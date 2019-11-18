Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Trading Down 2.3%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares fell 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85, 28,225 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,600,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADMP shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a market cap of $57.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.77% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.