Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97,090 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Actuant were worth $16,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Actuant by 30.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actuant during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Actuant by 23.7% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATU shares. Gabelli lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Actuant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

ATU stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.43. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 24.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Actuant Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

