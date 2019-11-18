Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($2.81) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.81) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.70). Wedbush also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ACER has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.33 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

