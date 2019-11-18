ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACASTI PHARM-TS’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get ACASTI PHARM-TS alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACASTI PHARM-TS in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

ACASTI PHARM-TS (CVE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for ACASTI PHARM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACASTI PHARM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.