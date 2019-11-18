AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Up 8.0% in October

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.7 days.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,834.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,376,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,114,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,292,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AAON by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 583,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AAON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AAON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.