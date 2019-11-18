5,279 Shares in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 325.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.07. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.16%.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.