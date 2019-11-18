$415.41 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post $415.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $409.89 million to $420.34 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $398.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $415.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

MAA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.91. The company had a trading volume of 277,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,752. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

