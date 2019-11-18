$406.48 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $384.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $192.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $789.95 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $58.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.90. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $86.58.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $872,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 208.5% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

