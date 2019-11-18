3,968 Shares in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (NYSEARCA:UCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 1.98% of ProShares Ultra Consumer Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Consumer Services during the second quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of UCC stock opened at $112.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. ProShares Ultra Consumer Services has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $121.32.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Services (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index. The Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index measures the performance of consumer spending in the goods industry of the United States equity market.

