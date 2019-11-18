$378.80 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will announce sales of $378.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the highest is $396.60 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $211.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 21,345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 361.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KWR stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.00. 5,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.59 and a 200-day moving average of $176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

