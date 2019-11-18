$309.65 Million in Sales Expected for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will announce $309.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $308.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.49 million. Verisign posted sales of $307.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $1,536,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Verisign by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $186.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.04. Verisign has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $221.78.

Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

