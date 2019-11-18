18,284 Shares in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,295,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,244,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,505,000 after purchasing an additional 185,003 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 727,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,189,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 42.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,121,000 after purchasing an additional 593,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IVR opened at $15.95 on Monday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $73.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director Edward J. Hardin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $39,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $556,165.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

