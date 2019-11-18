$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

NASDAQ CNMD traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. CONMED has a twelve month low of $56.90 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in CONMED by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

