$0.65 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after buying an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 7.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 684,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,209,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.33. 63,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,989. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

