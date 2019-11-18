$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.24. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,573,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $149,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,973,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,190,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,816,000 after acquiring an additional 123,463 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,151,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 520,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

