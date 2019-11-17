Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $80.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.92 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.58.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $68,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $347,257.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,189 in the last three months. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.