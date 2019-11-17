zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €60.00 by Berenberg Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.78 ($123.00).

zooplus stock traded down €2.50 ($2.91) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €95.00 ($110.47). The company had a trading volume of 54,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. zooplus has a 52 week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 52 week high of €149.50 ($173.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of €105.06 and a 200-day moving average of €110.33. The firm has a market cap of $742.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.99.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

