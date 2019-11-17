ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a market cap of $267,257.00 and approximately $35,545.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00235764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.01444955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00139785 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,820,353 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.