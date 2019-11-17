Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $12,272.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $12,272.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013477 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001025 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 11,979,208 coins and its circulating supply is 10,979,208 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

