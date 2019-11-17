ZClassic Price Tops $0.37 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 51.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00004345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $60,685.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 56.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 7,354,650 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

