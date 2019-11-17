Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

ZLDSF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

