Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.78 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZFGN. Roth Capital cut shares of Zafgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zafgen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of Zafgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zafgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.05.

Get Zafgen alerts:

ZFGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 129,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.57. Zafgen has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Zafgen will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zafgen by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zafgen by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zafgen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 971,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Zafgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zafgen Company Profile

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.