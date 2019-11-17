Zacks: Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Park City Group an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCYG. ValuEngine raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,315. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Park City Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 162,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 217,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares in the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

