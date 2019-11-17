Zacks: LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 145 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCNB. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,517. The stock has a market cap of $233.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,248 shares of company stock valued at $131,522 over the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCNB. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCNB by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LCNB by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LCNB by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

