Zacks Investment Research Lowers Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Topcon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

TOPCF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 670. Topcon has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

