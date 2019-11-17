Zacks Investment Research Lowers Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.52.

NYSE TH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $4.49. 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eli Baker acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $51,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 96,584 shares of company stock valued at $601,509 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $10,802,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 295.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 75,075.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 300,302 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1,464.0% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,856,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,692 shares in the last quarter.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

