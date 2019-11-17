Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boingo Wireless, Inc. is a Wi-Fi software and services provider. Boingo users can access the mobile Internet via Boingo Network locations that include the airports, hotel chains, cafés and coffee shops, restaurants, convention centers and metropolitan hot zones. The company provides its solutions to individual users and partners consisting of telecom operators, network operators, cable companies, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, and communications companies. Boingo Wireless, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.20. 419,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,268. The stock has a market cap of $535.23 million, a PE ratio of -406.67 and a beta of 0.99. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 10,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $150,224.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,732.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 381,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 165,599 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,900,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

