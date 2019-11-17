Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) to Sell

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

ARMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,562. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

