Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.78.

AKTS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 227,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,151. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, VP David Aichele sold 10,250 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $79,335.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $54,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 63,650 shares of company stock valued at $496,786 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 1,486,322 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,440,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 163,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 202,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 124,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

