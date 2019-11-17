Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EIDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $56.00 price target on shares of Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eidos Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.55. 92,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of -0.94. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $228,700.00. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $502,125 over the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

