Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. SPX Flow reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOW. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 4.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 10.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Flow stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. SPX Flow has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $47.92.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

