Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of PAGS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,718. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 22.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,226,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,806 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,071,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after buying an additional 60,469 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,155,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

