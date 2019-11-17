Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) will report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 266.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,842. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

