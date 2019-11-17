Zacks: Analysts Expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

