Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.12. PlayAGS reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. PlayAGS’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGS. Union Gaming Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

In other PlayAGS news, insider (Tony) Lethlean Anthony sold 881,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $123,375.28. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,709,000 after buying an additional 610,528 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter worth $5,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

AGS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.10. 282,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,794. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.