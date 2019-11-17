Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.46. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $956,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,145,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,187 shares of company stock worth $6,198,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,729. The firm has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.