YOU COIN Price Tops $0.0605 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and $8.63 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,603,118 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

