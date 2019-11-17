Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Xerox from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $38.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,185. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Xerox has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $39.38.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other Xerox news, EVP Herve Tessler sold 32,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,005,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,520.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 751.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 422.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.