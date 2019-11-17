XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XELB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.
Shares of XELB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 87,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XCel Brands Company Profile
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
