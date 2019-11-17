XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on XELB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XCel Brands in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised XCel Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of XELB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 87,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,309. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. XCel Brands has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.46.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that XCel Brands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XCel Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 90,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XCel Brands by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XCel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

