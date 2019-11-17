WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

