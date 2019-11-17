WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55.
WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Company Profile
