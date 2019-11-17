Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Sell Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

WIX traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.37. 866,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.51.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $196.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.70 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 536.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

