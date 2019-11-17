Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Sell Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.66% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.
WIX traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $130.37. 866,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,237. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. Wix.Com has a 12 month low of $80.20 and a 12 month high of $155.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -296.30 and a beta of 1.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 80.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,474,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,169,000 after purchasing an additional 659,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 536.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 10.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wix.Com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.
