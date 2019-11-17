WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Trading 0.2% Higher

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $32.04, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 3.97% of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

