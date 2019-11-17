Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 974,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 84,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wisdom Tree Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 128,940 shares of company stock worth $646,303. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $796.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wisdom Tree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.