Wincanton’s (WIN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON:WIN traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 65,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The company has a market capitalization of $317.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 247. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Wincanton’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

