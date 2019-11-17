WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $272.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. WillScot’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,094,607.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,775.00. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in WillScot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WillScot by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WillScot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,070 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.