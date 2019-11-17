William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,482,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,342,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 33.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 215,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 54,239 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 23,356 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

WLH traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 994,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,235. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WLH. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.