William I. Jacobs Sells 600 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.
GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
