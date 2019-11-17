William I. Jacobs Sells 600 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $179.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

