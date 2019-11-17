William Blair Comments on GTT Communications Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.44). William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTT. Raymond James lowered GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

GTT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael Sicoli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 389,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,951.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Conifer Management, L.L.C. bought 53,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $420,872.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 790,323 shares of company stock worth $6,460,973 and sold 36,063 shares worth $271,420. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 42.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 181,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the second quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 415.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC grew its position in shares of GTT Communications by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.