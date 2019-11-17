Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen Sells 27,576 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 27,576 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $2,257,647.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,044.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novocure alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 8,600 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $689,118.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 7,992 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $644,394.96.

On Monday, September 16th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $1,973,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $1,989,250.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00.

Novocure stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Novocure by 1,337.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 666.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Novocure from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.