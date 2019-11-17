Whiting USA Trust II Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:WHZT)

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Whiting USA Trust II has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2018, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 367.8 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 46 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states.

